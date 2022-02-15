Ranking Big Ten teams by spring ESPN SP+ advanced analytics rankings

Michigan football surprised many (let’s face it, most) people in 2021 by beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten, and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal. But what are the chances that the Wolverines repeat in 2022?

Of course, there’s still a big Ohio State barrier, considering that the Buckeyes likely won’t get worse and the game is in Columbus. But what do the advanced analytics say?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is the custodian of SP+, a projective advanced analytics model that balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history. Considering that the Wolverines return most of the offense but only half the defense, the maize and blue are in a considerable position entering 2022.

Here’s where all 14 Big Ten teams rank according to ESPN in the spring.

List

14

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 89

Offense rank: 109

Defense rank: 61

13

Illinois Fighting Illini

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 83

Offense rank: 106

Defense rank: 49

12

Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 78

Offense rank: 93

Defense rank: 54

11

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 77

Offense rank: 98

Defense rank: 44

10

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 41

Offense rank: 10

Defense rank: 77

9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 34

Offense rank: 36

Defense rank: 37

8

Purdue Boilermakers

(Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

Overall ranking: 27

Offense rank: 39

Defense rank: 22

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall ranking: 26

Offense rank: 74

Defense rank: 3

6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 19

Offense rank: 48

Defense rank: 9

5

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 17

Offense rank: 35

Defense rank: 17

4

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 16

Offense rank: 56

Defense rank: 7

3

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 10

Offense rank: 62

Defense rank: 2

2

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 4

Offense rank: 5

Defense rank: 19

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 1

Offense rank: 1

Defense rank: 11