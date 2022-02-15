ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Big Ten teams by spring ESPN SP+ advanced analytics rankings

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
Michigan football surprised many (let’s face it, most) people in 2021 by beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten, and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal. But what are the chances that the Wolverines repeat in 2022?

Of course, there’s still a big Ohio State barrier, considering that the Buckeyes likely won’t get worse and the game is in Columbus. But what do the advanced analytics say?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is the custodian of SP+, a projective advanced analytics model that balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history. Considering that the Wolverines return most of the offense but only half the defense, the maize and blue are in a considerable position entering 2022.

Here’s where all 14 Big Ten teams rank according to ESPN in the spring.

List

14

Northwestern Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7G3e_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 89

Offense rank: 109

Defense rank: 61

13

Illinois Fighting Illini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uKHx_0eFMpwQ700
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 83

Offense rank: 106

Defense rank: 49

12

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3SIR_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 78

Offense rank: 93

Defense rank: 54

11

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COsD4_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 77

Offense rank: 98

Defense rank: 44

10

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHMUq_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 41

Offense rank: 10

Defense rank: 77

9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTilq_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 34

Offense rank: 36

Defense rank: 37

8

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUYDP_0eFMpwQ700
(Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

Overall ranking: 27

Offense rank: 39

Defense rank: 22

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVR47_0eFMpwQ700

Overall ranking: 26

Offense rank: 74

Defense rank: 3

6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWJ2R_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 19

Offense rank: 48

Defense rank: 9

5

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9294_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 17

Offense rank: 35

Defense rank: 17

4

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwjSK_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 16

Offense rank: 56

Defense rank: 7

3

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSla8_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 10

Offense rank: 62

Defense rank: 2

2

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkwI5_0eFMpwQ700
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall ranking: 4

Offense rank: 5

Defense rank: 19

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncFPS_0eFMpwQ700
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 1

Offense rank: 1

Defense rank: 11

#Espn#Michigan Football#College Football Playoff#Michigan State Spartans#American Football#Espn Sp#Ohio State#Wolverines#Northwestern Wildcats#Defense#Indiana Hoosiers Overall#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#Wisconsin Badgers Overall#Buckeyes Overall
