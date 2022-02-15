Ranking Big Ten teams by spring ESPN SP+ advanced analytics rankings
Michigan football surprised many (let’s face it, most) people in 2021 by beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten, and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal. But what are the chances that the Wolverines repeat in 2022?
Of course, there’s still a big Ohio State barrier, considering that the Buckeyes likely won’t get worse and the game is in Columbus. But what do the advanced analytics say?
ESPN’s Bill Connelly is the custodian of SP+, a projective advanced analytics model that balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history. Considering that the Wolverines return most of the offense but only half the defense, the maize and blue are in a considerable position entering 2022.
Here’s where all 14 Big Ten teams rank according to ESPN in the spring.
List
14
Northwestern Wildcats
Overall ranking: 89
Offense rank: 109
Defense rank: 61
13
Illinois Fighting Illini
Overall ranking: 83
Offense rank: 106
Defense rank: 49
12
Indiana Hoosiers
Overall ranking: 78
Offense rank: 93
Defense rank: 54
11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Overall ranking: 77
Offense rank: 98
Defense rank: 44
10
Maryland Terrapins
Overall ranking: 41
Offense rank: 10
Defense rank: 77
9
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Overall ranking: 34
Offense rank: 36
Defense rank: 37
8
Purdue Boilermakers
Overall ranking: 27
Offense rank: 39
Defense rank: 22
7
Iowa Hawkeyes
Overall ranking: 26
Offense rank: 74
Defense rank: 3
6
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Overall ranking: 19
Offense rank: 48
Defense rank: 9
5
Michigan State Spartans
Overall ranking: 17
Offense rank: 35
Defense rank: 17
4
Penn State Nittany Lions
Overall ranking: 16
Offense rank: 56
Defense rank: 7
3
Wisconsin Badgers
Overall ranking: 10
Offense rank: 62
Defense rank: 2
2
Michigan Wolverines
Overall ranking: 4
Offense rank: 5
Defense rank: 19
1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Overall ranking: 1
Offense rank: 1
Defense rank: 11
Comments / 0