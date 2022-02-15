Food prices rise in January

The worst of rising food prices is “yet to come” ahead of a potential 5% increase in spring, the chairman of Tesco has said.It comes amid the cost of living crisis, which will result from surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.John Allan said food prices at the supermarket chain grew by only 1% in the last quarter but could rise by 5% in the coming months.He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Food is a relatively small part of household spending, it’s only about 9%, that figure has halved in the last half century.“But of course,...

13 DAYS AGO