Food prices rise in January

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld food prices rose during January 2022 and remained near ten-year highs. The United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organization vegetable oils pushed prices higher. Reuters says the Food Price Index tracks the most...

drgnews.com

News 12

Fast food prices rise as inflation continues to skyrocket

Fast food prices have hiked up as inflation continues to rise across the country. Chipotle says a typical order is 10% more expensive than last year. McDonald's food is up 6%. Starbucks has increased its prices twice, once in October and again in January. Staffing shortages are playing a big...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Worst of rising food prices ‘yet to come’, Tesco chairman warns

The worst of rising food prices is “yet to come” ahead of a potential 5% increase in spring, the chairman of Tesco has said.It comes amid the cost of living crisis, which will result from surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.John Allan said food prices at the supermarket chain grew by only 1% in the last quarter but could rise by 5% in the coming months.He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Food is a relatively small part of household spending, it’s only about 9%, that figure has halved in the last half century.“But of course,...
Bay News 9

Florida grocers, shoppers grapple with rising food prices

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The monthly grocery budget for the average American is only getting more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Its monthly Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6% in January. The food index went up another 0.9% last month following a 0.5% increase in December.
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
Community Policy