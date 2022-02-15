Food prices rise in January

World food prices rose during January 2022 and remained near ten-year highs. The United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organization vegetable oils pushed prices higher. Reuters says the Food Price Index tracks the most...
Fast food prices have hiked up as inflation continues to rise across the country. Chipotle says a typical order is 10% more expensive than last year. McDonald's food is up 6%. Starbucks has increased its prices twice, once in October and again in January. Staffing shortages are playing a big...
The worst of rising food prices is “yet to come” ahead of a potential 5% increase in spring, the chairman of Tesco has said.It comes amid the cost of living crisis, which will result from surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.John Allan said food prices at the supermarket chain grew by only 1% in the last quarter but could rise by 5% in the coming months.He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Food is a relatively small part of household spending, it’s only about 9%, that figure has halved in the last half century.“But of course,...
American households are grappling with the steepest price increase in four decades, paying more for everything from cars to gasoline to food as uncomfortably hot inflation erodes most workers' wage gains. The consumer price index rose 7.5% in January from a year ago, according to a new Labor Department report...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The monthly grocery budget for the average American is only getting more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Its monthly Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6% in January. The food index went up another 0.9% last month following a 0.5% increase in December.
Just about everyone is feeling the hit on their wallets caused my, among other things, inflation. U.S. inflation rates have accelerated to 7.5% this February, the highest since February 1982. Those numbers are well above market forecasts of 7.3% as soaring energy costs, labor shortages and supply disruptions, coupled with...
The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
Comments / 0