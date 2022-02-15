ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Miles and Points On Sale — February 15 2022

By Brian Cohen
 4 days ago
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale....

boardingarea.com

Purchase Marriott Bonvoy Points More Seamlessly While Booking Reservations

If you ever found yourself in the process of booking a reservation and either wanted or needed to purchase points, you can now do so more seamlessly through the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program with a new way to purchase points which was introduced earlier this week. Purchase Marriott...
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

American Express and Delta Air Lines introduce Buy now, Pay later option for flight fares

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. American Express and Delta Air Lines have been longtime partners in the card space, and today they announced that they're giving consumers more flexibility to pay for flights over time. Starting Feb. 17, American Express cardholders will be able to use Plan It®, Amex's branded buy now, pay later (BNPL) feature, to cover Delta flights of $100 or more.
ECONOMY
boardingarea.com

When first class isn’t posh enough. British Airways Concorde Room Lounge London Heathrow Terminal 5

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
LIFESTYLE
KHON2

Alaska Airlines announces $49 flight subscription service

(NEXSTAR) – It’s a service that might have been unthinkable for many at the height of the pandemic, but on Wednesday Alaska Airlines announced that they will be launching a flat fee-based subscription service. While we gladly hand over money monthly to stream movies or buy clothes, will...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

How to Upgrade Your Airline Seat Without Blowing Your Budget

When you think of flying in business or first class, the idea that it’s only for the wealthy may come to mind. But did you know that many ordinary people fly in the front of the plane, too?. Of course, some of those people are in business or first...
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score a $22 Plane Ticket

JetBlue is celebrating its 22nd anniversary in a big way—it's dropping some fares as low as $22 one-way. However, you'll need to act fast; the sale lasts only until 11:59 p.m ET on Feb. 7. These deals are available for travel between Feb. 15 and April 27 but are...
TRAVEL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One Major Airline Says Fly As Much As You Want for $49 a Month (Sort of)

From tacos to salads coffee to carwashes, it can feel like there's a subscription for everything these days. In 2022, many a company is trying to figure out what products customers like so that they can get them on board for a longer and regular payment commitment. For the most...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
Voyager Guru

United Airlines broke my luggage

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) Have you ever been patiently waiting for your checked luggage at the carousel only to find a giant hole punched through the middle? Or the zipper ripped clean off? It’s always such a disappointment. Your first thought is probably, well they won’t do anything about it. And that’s fair! Often, it can feel like airlines don’t take responsibility for issues they deem outside their control, leaving you stuck in a a faraway airport or without assistance or compensation during a long delay. But did you know that many airlines have surprisingly great luggage coverage when your bags break along the journey?
CW33

Qantas hops back to Dallas with direct flights to DFW Airport

DALLAS (KDAF) — Travelers abroad can take yet another sigh of relief as Qantas has resumed its services from Sydney, Australia to DFW Airport following an almost two-year hiatus. In a tweet, DFW Airpot welcomed back their friend from down under, “So hoppy, er, happy to welcome back @Qantas...
DALLAS, TX
Olympian

Traveling for the long weekend? Here are airlines that rank best and worst at Sea-Tac Airport

For Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the last few months have been full of delayed flights and late arrivals. The Port of Seattle states on its website that Sea-Tac Airport is one of the top 10 busiest airports in the United States with 36.2 million passengers in 2021. Sea-Tac’s Transportation Security Administration screened 32,500 passengers in the last week, a 68% increase from the same week last year.
BoardingArea

Is the Hyatt Regency Dulles Airport the best Category 1 hotel for Globalists in the USA?

It’s hard for me to find airport hotels that I actually enjoy. Typically, actually almost always, if I’m staying over at an airport hotel, it’s because I just need a bed after arriving late or before leaving early. If there’s a shuttle, a quiet room and clean bedsheets, I’m good. The Hyatt Regency checks all those boxes, and it’s actually a nice place to stay!
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

