Kal Patel, MD, is CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. He has over 20 years of experience in pharma, medtech and regulated digital health. At first blush, the headline to this piece may sound redundant — of course clinicians are engaged in tools that impact care delivery. That is not always the case. There has been a concerted industry effort around patient engagement and buy-in from executive teams that raises the question of whether clinicians have been passed over in the courting process.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO