Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive dropped the full trailer for the new Ringu Chapter this week alongside a release date of March 8th. The Chapter is officially called "Sadako Rising" and comes with a new Survivor and a new Killer, the latter taking inspiration from the works of Kōji Suzuki and the depictions of the entity seen in films like The Ring. Alongside the new trailer and the release date, the next update has already gone live on the PTB servers which means we're able to see just what the new Survivor and Killer are capable of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO