Blues on the Fox returns to Aurora after COVID-19 hiatus

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The blues are back!

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Blues on the Fox Festival is returning to west suburban Aurora.

Now in its 24th year, the event will be held at RiverEdge Park June 17 and 18 with Chicago’s own Buddy Guy as the main headliner.

Other performers include Chicago-native Shemekia Copeland, Melody Angel, Billy Branch and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Advance general admission tickets range from $15 to $25, but prices will go up starting June 1.

The Blues on the Fox Festival also coincides with the city of Aurora's "Party on the Promenade.”

Tickets can be purchased here .