Watch our Audacy Live Check In with 2 Chainz

2 Chainz checked in with Audacy's The Big Tigger Morning Show to talk all things Dope Don't Sell Itself , his just-released seventh studio album. During the early morning chat, Chainz revealed his favorite tracks from the project, the meaning of album's title, and what to get excited about and expect next.

Despite loving every track as if “they were all my children,” he revealed “Free B.G.” and “Lost Kings” featuring Lil Durk and Sleepy Rose as his particular faves, as those two “have kinda like a message in them,” compared to the rest.

When it comes to his success and accomplishments in the music industry, 2 Chainz isn’t so much driven the need to prove himself but rather his passion. Satisfied with what he’s accomplished thus far in his career, he noted, “I’m not sure what I haven’t accomplished yet, but I still got a small bucket list of things I want to do, and I still enjoy doing it.” Adding, “I just really enjoy working and grinding for what I want, and I get the best results when I put in a lot of time with my music.”

As for what’s on top of that bucket list, despite Big Tigger’s attempts, Chainz wasn’t about to give up that information up so easily.

“Imma keep how I been keeping,” quiet that is. He continued, “Imma keep em just how I move… So far what works for me is when I move in silently…” In fact, as he admitted, “I think the last time I did that was in high school when I said I had a pair of Jordan’s that I didn’t have, I thought I was gonna get them,” Obviously for the point of the story we know he didn’t get them, and when people began to ask him where his shoes were, he revealed, “I had to lie for a long time.”

Fascinated by the name of his album, co-host Ms. Pat was wondering what it meant since usually that type of product does the opposite of what the title claims. But as 2 Chainz explained, it’s not that literal, “ Dope Don't Sell Itself for me though is — I’m dope, you know what I’m sayin’. It’s also a word, a word that can substitute an idea or a dope idea.”

For him the meaning is about how you have to “get with the right people and get in the right room,” and as he pointed out before realizing that wasn’t ideal radio talk, same goes for the literal interpretation as well.

Next on 2 Chainz' musical agenda, ColleGrove 2 , which is “currently in the mixing process and primed to arrive “sooner than you think.” And after that, well, sky’s the limit.

“You know this is my seventh album, my first album will be celebrating its tenth birthday this year, Based On A T.R.U. Story , and I still got that same energy, I still treat this music like a sport.” And even though he’s checked thing off his bucket list, a GRAMMY being one of them, he doesn't believe in a glass ceiling. And as he previously mentioned, that list still has a few more things.

For all that and more check out the entire Check In interview above and listen to the latest from 2 Chainz below.

