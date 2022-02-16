ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch our Audacy Live Check In with 2 Chainz

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhZ1x_0eFMRs6L00

2 Chainz checked in with Audacy's The Big Tigger Morning Show to talk all things Dope Don't Sell Itself , his just-released seventh studio album. During the early morning chat, Chainz revealed his favorite tracks from the project, the meaning of album's title, and what to get excited about and expect next.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Check In with 2 Chainz

Despite loving every track as if “they were all my children,” he revealed “Free B.G.” and “Lost Kings” featuring Lil Durk and Sleepy Rose as his particular faves, as those two “have kinda like a message in them,” compared to the rest.

Listen to 2 Chainz Radio now on Audacy

When it comes to his success and accomplishments in the music industry, 2 Chainz isn’t so much driven the need to prove himself but rather his passion. Satisfied with what he’s accomplished thus far in his career, he noted, “I’m not sure what I haven’t accomplished yet, but I still got a small bucket list of things I want to do, and I still enjoy doing it.” Adding, “I just really enjoy working and grinding for what I want, and I get the best results when I put in a lot of time with my music.”

As for what’s on top of that bucket list, despite Big Tigger’s attempts, Chainz wasn’t about to give up that information up so easily.

“Imma keep how I been keeping,” quiet that is. He continued, “Imma keep em just how I move… So far what works for me is when I move in silently…” In fact, as he admitted, “I think the last time I did that was in high school when I said I had a pair of Jordan’s that I didn’t have, I thought I was gonna get them,” Obviously for the point of the story we know he didn’t get them, and when people began to ask him where his shoes were, he revealed, “I had to lie for a long time.”

Fascinated by the name of his album, co-host Ms. Pat was wondering what it meant since usually that type of product does the opposite of what the title claims. But as 2 Chainz explained, it’s not that literal, “ Dope Don't Sell Itself for me though is — I’m dope, you know what I’m sayin’. It’s also a word, a word that can substitute an idea or a dope idea.”

For him the meaning is about how you have to “get with the right people and get in the right room,” and as he pointed out before realizing that wasn’t ideal radio talk, same goes for the literal interpretation as well.

Next on 2 Chainz' musical agenda, ColleGrove 2 , which is “currently in the mixing process and primed to arrive “sooner than you think.” And after that, well, sky’s the limit.

“You know this is my seventh album, my first album will be celebrating its tenth birthday this year, Based On A T.R.U. Story , and I still got that same energy, I still treat this music like a sport.” And even though he’s checked thing off his bucket list, a GRAMMY being one of them, he doesn't believe in a glass ceiling. And as he previously mentioned, that list still has a few more things.

For all that and more check out the entire Check In interview above and listen to the latest from 2 Chainz below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Doesn't Hold Back In The "Free B.G." Music Video: Watch

2 Chainz's Dope Don't Sell Itself has been receiving plenty of praise since it arrived on streaming services last Friday. Days later, the 44-year-old continues to keep up entertained, this time, dropping off a music video for the record's seventh title, "Free B.G," produced by Mannie Fresh and Mondo. As...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

When Will ‘Days of Our Lives' Return to NBC?

As many "Days of Our Lives" fans have noticed, the soap opera hasn't been on NBC lately. That's because the popular daytime soap set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem is pre-empted by the 2022 Winter Olympics. Fans aren't missing any episodes because they're not airing anywhere in the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
2 Chainz
Person
Big Tigger
Person
Sky
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

[WATCH] 2 Chainz Releases Video for “Free B.G.”

2 Chainz returns with the video for “Free B.G.” The video is the latest drop from his DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF album. The new video brings all of Chainz’s squad to an open industrial area that is filled with Free B.G. tees, beautiful women, and a couple of war-ready vehicles.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy