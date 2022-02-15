ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Kitchen Rugs for Style and Function

By Molly Miller
HGTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Budget: Threshold Green Stamp Kitchen Comfort Runner. Best Cushioned Mat: NewLife by GelPro Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat. Best Vinyl Mat: Threshold Penny Tile Vinyl Accent Mat. Best for Small Kitchens: Ombre Pop Kitchen Rug. Best L-Shaped: DEXI Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Set. Best Vintage-Style: Bardia Indoor/Outdoor Rug. We've fallen...

www.hgtv.com

