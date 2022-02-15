ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Fidelity (FIS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.62.

Notable increases in margin and organic revenue growth were positives. Continued recovery in the global economy from the ongoing pandemic also supported the performance. Despite achieving annual run-rate revenue synergies and operational expense synergies of around $750 million and $900 million, respectively, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses was a hurdle.

On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to common stockholders stood at $291 million or 48 cents per share, up substantially from $103 million or 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, 2021 net earnings, attributable to common stockholders, of $417 million or 68 cents per share, were up substantially from $158 million or 26 cents in the prior year.

Organic Revenues Rise, Expenses Increase

Fourth-quarter 2021 revenues were $3.67 billion, up 10.7% year over year. Moreover, the top line marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 billion. Organic revenues increased 11% in the quarter on higher growth across three operating segments.

Revenues for 2021 increased 11% from the prior-year level to $13.9 billion, reflecting strong growth by Fidelity’s operating segments.

Segment-wise, Merchant Solutions’ revenues climbed 19% to $1.19 billion. Revenues from Banking Solutions rose 8% to $1.67 million. Capital Market Solutions’ revenues jumped 8% to $716 million, while Corporate and Other segment’s revenues declined 3% to $96 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $966 million, up 7% year over year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 14% to $1.71 billion from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points to 46.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.01 billion compared with $1.96 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. The debt outstanding was $20.4 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net cash provided by operations was $961 million. FIS reported a free cash flow of $845 million.

It paid out dividends worth $237 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

Management expects first-quarter 2022 GAAP revenues between $3.42 billion and $3.45 billion. 2022 GAAP revenues are expected between $14.78 billion and $14.93 billion.

Fidelity envisions first-quarter 2022 EPS (GAAP basis) in the range of 15-25 cents. First-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS is projected to be $1.44-$1.47.

FIS expects 2022 EPS (GAAP basis) to be $2.10-$2.50 range, while 2022 adjusted EPS is predicted to be $7.25-$7.37.

Consistent with its capital allocation strategy, FIS intends to increase its annual dividend nearly 20% per year, beginning with the quarterly dividend payable in March 2022. By accelerating its target annual dividend growth rate to approximately 20% from approximately 10% previously, Fidelity plans to gradually boost its dividend payout ratio over several years to nearly 35% of adjusted net earnings from nearly 25% in 2021.

Our Viewpoint

Fidelity’s impressive fourth-quarter results were supported by higher revenue growth across all three operating segments. FIS remains well-poised for growth, backed by its attractive core business, with many ongoing initiatives and a broad customer base.

With strong cash flows, Fidelity’s capital allocation strategy is likely to be sustainable. Also, higher investments in mobile banking and innovative products are expected to support its growth over the long term.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnmiV_0eFMMWLK00

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Quote

Fidelity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Performance of Other Companies

Charles Schwab ’s SCHW fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line, however, grew 16% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Schwab’s results reflected solid client asset balances and a rise in new brokerage accounts. These were driven by a solid client activity, which supported revenues in the quarter. A slight dip in operating expenses was a tailwind. However, fee waivers and lower interest rates were a drag for SCHW.

Interactive Brokers Group ’s IBKR fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 20.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Interactive Brokers recorded a marginal rise in revenues in the quarter under review. An increase in daily average revenue trades further aided results. IBKR’s capital position also remained strong. However, higher expenses hurt results to some extent.

Morgan Stanley ’s MS fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. The bottom line reflects a rise of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Morgan Stanley’s trading business did not perform significantly well. However, performance of its investment banking business was strong. Higher net interest income, mainly driven by a rise in total loan balance and a plunge in interest expenses, supported Morgan Stanley’s top line. Mounting operating expenses hurt MS’ results to some extent.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fis#Stock#Merchant Solutions#Banking Solutions#Ebitda
Entrepreneur

Harley Davidson (HOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues from both Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance. The bottom line also compares favorably with the loss of 63 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Avient (AVNT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Avient (AVNT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.45%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Teradata (TDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90%. The metric increased 50% year over year and 32.6% sequentially. The figure comfortably came above Teradata’s guided range of 25-29 cents per share. Revenues of $475 million increased 3.3%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

TransDigm's (TDG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 3.2%. The bottom line however improved a solid 52.3% from $1.97 reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.96 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Gartner (IT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Gartner, Inc.IT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.99 beat the consensus mark by 21.5% and increased 88% year over year. Revenues of $1.31 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.9% and improved 17% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2021) adjusted earnings of $1.02 share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The bottom line improved 57% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 65 cents, courtesy of strong demand. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy