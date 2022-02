We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good sandwich is hard to find. While that may sound like a trope, please know that I am entirely serious. Too often, sandwiches are either over-dressed, under-seasoned, uninspiring, or just sort of … meh. Please know, also, that every pleasure center in my brain lit up when I saw a recipe Reel on IG for Nadia Aidi’s tomato butter & pesto(ish) grilled cheese. I haven’t stopped thinking about it, and I think you’re going to want to know about it, too.

