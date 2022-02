Thanks to social media, a young Texas boy has been reunited with his lost teddy bear. Five-year-old Ezekiel Burnett lost his teddy bear last November, when he was traveling with his family from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. While waiting to board the flight, Ezekiel was tossing his stuffed animal in the air. Ezekiel threw his bear so high up that it, it became lodged in the rafters. Shortly after getting stuck in the rafters, Ezekiel and his parents boarded their flight back home. Since their plane was about to leave, there was nothing his parents could do.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO