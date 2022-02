In a statement today, AMD confirmed it "has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of Xilinx." All that remains now is the minor housekeeping referred to as "customary closing conditions," before the deal is done. The final price of the all-stock deal weighs in at $54 billion at current valuations. The transaction is expected to close on Valentine's Day. That's Monday, Feb 14, to those not au fait with the calendar of romance.

