ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax refunds will be sent out soon – follow these IRS tips to make sure you get yours as soon as possible

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmvek_0eFMFNSy00

AMERICANS should file their tax return electronically and via direct deposit to make sure they get their refunds as soon as possible.

This year’s tax filing season opened on January 24 and the IRS estimates that around 160million returns will be filed.

The IRS says that using direct deposit is taxpayers' “best way” to get their refund.

Those using tax filing software should select the option for direct deposit and enter their bank details.

Americans are also encouraged to file their taxes electronically.

Officials say nine out of every 10 refunds are issued within a 21-day window when they are submitted online.

Americans that file a paper return could face a six-to-eight week wait.

Taxpayers that received stimulus checks or advance child tax credit payments last year should accurately report the amount they received.

The IRS is urging Americans to check their Letter 6419 carefully as mistakes could lead to delays.

If you suspect your form has an error, it's best to check your online account on the IRS website.

stimulus checks live blog for the latest updates on Covid-19 relief...

Your online account contains the most up-to-date information so is more likely to be accurate.

Taxpayers can check how much they already received as part of the child tax credit program on the IRS portal.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said: “The pandemic continues to create challenges but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays.”

In 2021, the average tax return was around $2,827 – a 13 percent rise compared to 2020.

Individual tax returns are normally due on April 15.

However, April 15, falls on a Friday this year, which is when Emancipation Day in Washington, DC will be observed.

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in DC and government offices are closed.

This means that the deadline for submitting tax returns is April 18.

Americans can track their refund status at the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.

But, the IRS only updates tax return statuses once a day during the week, so checking more than once will not produce a different outcome.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Washington Dc#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Americans
FOXBusiness

Where's my tax refund? IRS sheds light on when it will send the money

With millions of Americans expecting a tax refund this year, the IRS has one request for those looking to get their money faster: File your return electronically and as soon as possible. Nearly three-quarters of filers received a tax refund last year, with an average payment of about $2,800, the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
MarketRealist

When the IRS Accepts Your Tax Return, Does It Mean It's Approved?

While some dread the tax filing season, others look forward to it, particularly if they're expecting to receive a tax refund. In fiscal 2020, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds to taxpayers, amounting to more than $736.2 billion. While that might sound like a lot, the IRS did collect roughly $3.5 trillion from hard-working taxpayers that year.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

What time does the IRS update your refund status?

TAX season is here - and many people have already begun to file their taxes. If you're an early bird who've already filed, we explain what you need to know about checking your IRS refund status. What time does the IRS update your refund status?. If you have already filed...
INCOME TAX
Bakersfield Channel

Americans already starting to receive tax refunds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS says Americans are already starting to receive their tax refunds. On Friday the federal agency released statistics showing it has received nearly 17-million returns as of February 4th. That's on top of the backlog of 2020 returns the IRS is busy working through. The...
INCOME TAX
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average 2022 federal tax refund so far

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the agency has received some 16.68 million tax returns since it began accepting paperwork on Jan. 24. Of those, 12.99 million returns have been processed with 4.46 million resulting in refunds. According to the IRS, the average refund so far this...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Can You Claim Pets as Dependents? Pet-Related Tax Breaks Exist

Come tax season, Americans scramble to find every possible tax deduction and credit to reduce their tax bills or maximize their tax refunds. Keeping more of your income is appealing, but following the rules is also important. Many people want to know if they can claim pets as dependents on their taxes. According to Forbes, the simple answer is no. However, there are some tax breaks for pet owners.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Earned Income Tax Credit in 2022

The IRS has made a few changes to the earned income tax credit this year, making millions of Americans eligible for the bigger refunds. This tax credit is a break for low income workers, but this year many Americans who do not usually qualify will just one time. Those without...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Tax refund timeline: Here's when to expect yours

Tax refunds are often one of the biggest windfalls of the year for many Americans, so knowing when it will arrive is key. A chart from CPA Practice Advisor can help you plan. “We’ve developed the tax refund chart over the past 20 years in order to help taxpayers get a basic idea on when they may receive their refunds,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor, a tech resource for accountants. “The chart is based on historical trends and IRS policies, but taxpayers should know that some issues can affect their individual refunds, including specific credits and deductions they are claiming.”
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Here’s why your tax return may be flagged by the IRS

While the chances of an audit are slim, there are several reasons why your return may get flagged, triggering an IRS notice, tax experts say. Red flags may include excessive write-offs compared with income, unreported earnings, refundable tax credits and more. “My best advice is that you’re only as good...
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
327K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy