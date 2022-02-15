ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ryan Zimmerman retires after 17 years with Nationals

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E71NU_0eFMD6TS00

2022-02-15 23:40:58 GMT+00:00 - Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday after 17 years with the Washington Nationals.

The franchise's first draft pick after relocating from Montreal in 2005, Zimmerman won a World Series with the club in 2019 and is the Nationals' all-time leader in games (1,799), runs (963), hits (1,846), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

At age 37, Zimmerman said he is ready for the next phase of his life and spending more time with his family.

"At this point in my career, it's not about making money," he said, per The Washington Post. "It's more the weighing of how much time it takes for me to put in the stuff behind the scenes that lets me still be successful on the field that people don't really know about. And it's worth it if you have a chance to win the World Series.

"For me, with the four kids at home now, it's kind of like: I've accomplished a lot. I've accomplished more than I've ever wanted to accomplish. At this point, do I really have the 100 percent drive and commitment to do all the extracurricular stuff that I expect of myself to play the game?"

Drafted No. 4 overall out of the University of Virginia in 2005, Zimmerman broke into the big leagues that season as a third baseman. He won a Gold Glove at third in 2009 before moving to first base in 2015.

He made the National League All-Star teams in 2009 and 2017 and won Silver Slugger awards in 2009 and 2010. In 2011, Zimmerman won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the spirit and character of the award's namesake.

"Ryan will forever be Mr. National," Washington principal owner Mark D. Lerner said in a statement. "From the walk-off home runs, to carrying the World Series Trophy down Constitution Avenue, to the final day of the 2021 regular season when our fans gave him an ovation that none of us will soon forget, Ryan gave us all 17 years of amazing memories. We wish him, Heather, their four beautiful children and the rest of their family nothing but the best in all of their future endeavors."

Zimmerman opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and returned in 2021 to bat .243 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 110 games. He was a lifetime .277 hitter.

"It was truly an honor to manage and share a clubhouse with Ryan Zimmerman," manager Dave Martinez said in a statement. "Like many around Major League Baseball, I had a lot of respect for Ryan from watching the way he played and competed as an opponent. It wasn't until I came to Washington that I learned of his true impact on this organization, the fans and the community. He was a fierce competitor but also a calming presence when we needed it most. Ryan's numbers and accomplishments speak for themselves, but the way he led by example and was respected not only in our clubhouse but around the game -- that is what I will remember most about his career."

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Braves legend Chipper Jones drops truth bomb on Freddie Freeman’s Atlanta future

One of the more notable surprises from the pre-lockout free agency period was the fact that first baseman Freddie Freeman did not re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman continually made clear over the past year that he aspires to stay put with the Braves. During the Braves’ 2021 World Series clash against the Houston Astros, Freeman noted that “everyone in this room knows I want to stay here.” He once again reiterated these sentiments following the Braves’ World Series triumph as he mentioned that “everyone” well recognizes that he prefers to remain in Atlanta.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Empire Sports Media

One trade piece the Yankees can cash in on this off-season

The Yankees have a few players on the roster who could be viewed as trade bait once the lockout ends and the off-season once again picks up. With Spring Training ready to begin and Opening Day quickly nearing, the owners and players union desperately need to find a middle ground before the impact becomes extreme.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Lou Gehrig
FanSided

Hall of Fame wide receiver Charley Taylor passed away at 80

Former Washington football legend Charley Taylor passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver/running back and Washington football legend Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. Taylor spent his entire professional career in Washington, playing in the nation’s capital...
NFL
The Spun

Former Houston Oilers QB/Punter Passes Away At 84

Charlie Milstead, who played quarterback at Texas A&M before spending two years with the Houston Oilers, has passed away. He was 84. Milstead was a 14th-round pick of the Oilers in 1960. He spent two years with the team as a backup quarterback, defensive back and punter, helping Houston win back-to-back AFL championships.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: New MLB Rule Could Heavily Impact LA

MLB and the MLBPA met on Thursday to work towards a new CBA. According to reports, the meeting lasted 15 minutes. That being said, there was rule proposed rule change that could heavily impact the Dodgers. According to sources, MLB proposed a rule that would limit the number of times...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington great Charley Taylor dies

Pro Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins great Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80 (1941-2022). Taylor spent his entire 14-year career with Washington (1964-1977), drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 1964 NFL draft from Arizona State. Taylor finished his career as the all-time NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#National League#23 40 58#The Washington Nationals#The Washington Post
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder with the highest ceiling

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder with the highest ceiling is not Tyler O’Neill or Harrison Bader. It’s Dylan Carlson, and his September is proof. On a St. Louis Cardinals roster with Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, and in an outfield with Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader, it’s easy to forget about Dylan Carlson.
MLB
The Spun

Mark May Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Wide Receiver

One of the greatest football players in Washington Commanders history passed away earlier this weekend. Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver for Washington’s NFL franchise, died at the age of 80 this week. The former Washington wide receiver played for the franchise from 1964-75 and again in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Oilers punter, backup quarterback Charlie Milstead dies at 84

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Charlie Milstsead has died, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports. Milstead was 84. He played at Texas A&M from 1957-59 under coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Myers. Milstead led the Aggies in passing from 1957-59 and was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1958 and ’59.
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

321K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy