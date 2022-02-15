ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWCS's Lorenzo Hood gets maximum suspension after failed drug test

By Nolan King
 4 days ago
A fighter who competed on Dana White’s Contender Series was handed a hefty suspension Tuesday stemming from a failed drug test and lack of participation in the sanctioning process.

Lorenzo Hood, a World Series of Fighting alumnus who competed Oct. 12 in a DWCS loss to Martin Buday, was suspended two years and fined $1,989 ($1,500 fine, plus $489 in legal fees) after he tested positive for anabolic steroid methenolone during a Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) urine test. Hood will be eligible to return to competition on Oct. 12, 2023. The NAC announced the sanction Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

Hood, 32, received the maximum suspension and fine for a first-time drug test failure due to his lack of participation in the sanctioning process. Since Hood only disclosed protein and vitamins on his pre-fight forms and did not defend himself in any manner, an attorney general’s office representative proposed the response equal to an admission of guilt.

“Given that the respondent did not respond or provide an answer, and because he is not present today, I would ask that the allegation of the complaint be deemed to be admitted as true, as permitted pursuant by NAC 467.924,” the attorney general’s office representative said.

