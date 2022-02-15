Music News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mohammed Bakhtaoui
 3 days ago

Fridays... The day that we all crave...

newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

John Lennon once described the songwriting process as pure torture. Newport This Week has been checking in with some of our local songwriters to see what they’ve been up to and if they share Lennon’s dire assessment.. This week, we were able to sit down with local musicians Randy Robbins and Melissa Chaplin to learn about how they approach songwriting.
NEWPORT, RI
EDMTunes

Deadmau5 Created 9 New Tracks In the Last 9 Days

Deadmau5 has been sending us mixed messages lately. In November he posted a cryptic message on his subreddit that suggested he might be ‘starting to slow things down and head into different ventures’. Later that month he launched an augmented reality gaming platform called PIXELYNX, further suggesting that Deadmau5 was moving away from purely producing music. But then in December, he announced a Vegas Residency. And shortly after re-ignited his feud with Marshmello. There’s a lot going on here.
pasadenanow.com

‘Music to Remember,’ Inspired by the Power of Music

The Pasadena Senior Center continues the “Music to Remember: LA Opera” series on Tuesday, Feb. 15, a virtual event that’s free to watch on Zoom. Music to Remember is inspired by the powerful and scientifically proven role that music plays in restoring the body, soul and memory.
PASADENA, CA
defpen

Music Video: Buddy – Wait Too Long (Featuring BLXST)

“Don’t make me wait too long,” BLXST sings as Buddy’s “Wait Too Long” begins. Unfortunately, Buddy has had his fans waiting for some time now…four years to be exact. The RCA Records artist last released an album, Harlan & Alondra, in 2018. Complete with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Khalid and Snoop Dogg, the project delivered hits like “Black” with A$AP Ferg and “Shameless” with Guapdad 4000. While the music he delivered way back when has maintained its quality over the last four years, impatient listeners have been left asking the following question: When is the next LP dropping? This week, those questions were answers.
oceancity.com

Menopause the Musical

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer ‘The Silent Passage’.
NPR

Jacob Collier: A playful approach to creating music

It's the TED Radio hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And today, Part 2 of our series Work, Play, Rest. We're examining the fundamental ways that we spend our time and how they're changing, including what it means to play. And we're going to start with some music. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Ultimate Classic Rock

March 2022 New Music Releases

Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa. Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.
Vibe

Rihanna Gives Update On New Music Amid Baby News

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a couple of weeks since the world learned that Rihanna not only has love on the brain but is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Though the Navy is extremely happy for the couple, fans can’t help but inquire (yet again) about Rihanna’s highly anticipated ninth studio album. While attending her Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend, Rih revealed what’s up with her pending music. “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight. However, The Navy...
EDMTunes

Flume Begins Rollout of ‘Palaces’ Multi-Stage World Tour

While 2021 was a very quiet year for Flume, 2022 will be one of his biggest years yet. The Australian producer just revealed the dates for Stage 1 of his World Tour in support of his upcoming album, Palaces. With a grand total of 20 dates scheduled at the moment, there will be plenty of occasions to see the popular musician live. For now, the dates revealed are only for U.S. locations. Flume’s tour includes festivals, theaters, and iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment News: American Idol tapes in Hawaii, Taimane & Crossing Rain release music videos

Bruce Granath is here to tell us about the shows and how the industry adjusted to the pandemic. Penelope Cruz has just earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in a movie called PARALLEL MOTHERS. She richly deserves that honor. In the movie, Cruz plays a middle aged, single mother whose friendship with a teenage single mother turns into a stirring drama. Spanish director Pedro Almadovar combines strong emotions and beautiful cinematography in an absorbing story full of joy and pain and constant surprises. PARALLEL MOTHERS is showing only in theaters. (On Oahu it’s only at Kahala Mall with just two screenings each day.) If you catch this film, you’ll see why so many critics believe that in PARALLEL MOTHERS (her seventh film working with Almadovar), Cruz gives the best performance of her long career. (Only at Kahala Mall Theatres)
HAWAII STATE
EDMTunes

Mysteryland Will Return In 2022, Announces Stage Hosts

2020-2021 saw multiple festivals have to postpone, or straight up cancel their events. A fan favorite, Mysteryland just so happened to be one of them. Fortunately, we are now in 2022, and things seem to be getting better. So much better in fact that many of these same festivals that were forced to cancel, are now returning! Earlier this year, Mysteryland announced that they would be returning in 2022. More recently, they dropped the stage hosts. If you’re a fan of diverse festival lineups, you’re going to want to check this one out.
EDMTunes

Diplo Announces Release Of Self-Titled Album

Diplo may be one of the most interesting and controversial artists in dance music, as well as one of the biggest-known names in the music scene over all. The American producer has created an ultra-successful career in electronic music. At the same time, he’s managed to make his way into many of the biggest niches in the musical market. Today, Diplo has releases and projects with countless artists all across the musical spectrum. His next project? A full-length, self-titled album – a Diplo album.
UPI News

Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music. The K-pop group released its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, and a music video for the song "Jikjin" on Tuesday. The "Jikjin" video shows the members of Treasure race through the night as they...
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
