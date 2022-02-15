Music News

Bruce Granath is here to tell us about the shows and how the industry adjusted to the pandemic. Penelope Cruz has just earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in a movie called PARALLEL MOTHERS. She richly deserves that honor. In the movie, Cruz plays a middle aged, single mother whose friendship with a teenage single mother turns into a stirring drama. Spanish director Pedro Almadovar combines strong emotions and beautiful cinematography in an absorbing story full of joy and pain and constant surprises. PARALLEL MOTHERS is showing only in theaters. (On Oahu it’s only at Kahala Mall with just two screenings each day.) If you catch this film, you’ll see why so many critics believe that in PARALLEL MOTHERS (her seventh film working with Almadovar), Cruz gives the best performance of her long career. (Only at Kahala Mall Theatres)

