Music News

“Don’t make me wait too long,” BLXST sings as Buddy’s “Wait Too Long” begins. Unfortunately, Buddy has had his fans waiting for some time now…four years to be exact. The RCA Records artist last released an album, Harlan & Alondra, in 2018. Complete with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Khalid and Snoop Dogg, the project delivered hits like “Black” with A$AP Ferg and “Shameless” with Guapdad 4000. While the music he delivered way back when has maintained its quality over the last four years, impatient listeners have been left asking the following question: When is the next LP dropping? This week, those questions were answers.
