The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino with the PSG boss expected to finally deliver the Champions League glory the club's Qatari owners crave… and Man United's chiefs will be watching mouth-watering last-16 clash with Real Madrid very closely

Mauricio Pochettino valiantly tried to deflect some of the pressure but the Paris Saint-Germain boss was fooling nobody.

'PSG have been waiting to win this tournament for over 50 years. We are the challengers - it's the opponents who have made a habit of winning the competition,' he said on the eve of their mouth-watering Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

Seeking to paint PSG - backed by their Qatari billions, with a forward line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - as the plucky underdogs was quite the psychological ploy.

Mauricio Pochettino tried to paint Paris Saint-Germain as the underdogs in their last-16 Champions League tie against 13-times winners Real Madrid

But with Lionel Messi (left), Kylian Mbappe (middle) and Neymar (right) in attack, there is enormous expectation for PSG to end their wait for the trophy

Of course, everyone's European record pales into insignificance when compared to the 13-times champions from the Bernabeu but Pochettino knows he is the one under the most pressure.

It is his job to get that formidable forward line purring, to manage a dressing room of strong personalities and to finally deliver the Champions League glory the owners demand.

They have been getting closer. Thomas Tuchel took PSG to the final in 2020 but they were beaten by an all-conquering Bayern Munich.

Last season, Pochettino guided them to the semi-finals a few months after taking over, eliminating Barcelona and Bayern en route, before they were conclusively beaten by Manchester City.

To exit at the last-16 stage this time, even if it is to the best team in Spain, would clearly be unacceptable. So the pressure on Pochettino is crushing.

Thomas Tuchel consoles Neymar after PSG lost the 2020 Champions League final to Bayern

That came 12 months after Pochettino's Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final

Pochettino always had a tiny margin for error in this job. They are 13 points clear of Marseille in Ligue 1 and are on course to regain the title they surrendered to Lille last season.

But they were knocked out of the French Cup by Nice last month, passing up a trophy they were overwhelming favourites to win and further squeezing that margin for error.

So it's the Champions League or bust and it really is Pochettino's misfortune they should be drawn against Real at this relatively early stage.

His counterpart Carlo Ancelotti has won this competition three times so knows exactly what it takes.

And the speculation over Pochettino's future at PSG only adds another layer of intrigue to the occasion. In the city of love, he has never been able to shrug off suggestions that his heart isn't really in it.

Pochettino (left) knows PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (right) demands European success

The semi-finals proved a step too far for PSG last season as they lost to Manchester City

That seems hard to believe when it comes to Pochettino, who rarely disguises his passion, but the rumours he'll depart in the summer won't fade.

Fail against Real Madrid and that will be a certainty. PSG would surely move for Zinedine Zidane, another manager who is a specialist in winning the Champions League.

Pochettino, meanwhile, may well find his way to Manchester United, where he is already the apparent choice of the dressing room.

United's last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid is next week but there will be plenty of interested observers in Manchester when PSG take on Real at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

If PSG fail to win the Champions League, United will find it easier to get Pochettino if they want him.

Pochettino has emerged as the players' choice to take over as Manchester United manager

United will be a far better proposition for managers if Ralf Rangnick leads them to the top four

Equally, the Old Trafford hierarchy may wish to see Pochettino prove his credentials by taking PSG deeper into the knockout rounds.

The Argentine took Tottenham to the 2019 final, where they lost to Liverpool, so we know that given time to build up a project, he is capable of performing well on club football's biggest stage.

He will experience plenty of scrutiny and pressure at United, too, but at least they've been champions of Europe before and aren't as obsessed with winning it as PSG are.

Indeed, he may well come into the job with United slumming it in the Europa League unless Ralf Rangnick can fix enough of their many problems to deliver them a top four finish.

Pochettino, 49, has plenty of experience now of handling big egos. If Cristiano Ronaldo gets criticism for not tracking back to help the defence, then just take a look at Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, who all think that is beneath them.

Messi has reserved his best performances for the Champions League since signing for PSG

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's principal goal source this season with 21 in all competitions

Messi has failed to scale the heights expected since coming in from Barcelona last summer, scoring only twice in Ligue 1 and reserving his best performances - not unlike Ronaldo - for the Champions League.

There was always going to be some bedding in needed at a new club but Pochettino can expect to take the blame if Messi misfires in the tie with Madrid.

Mbappe has been in excellent form and is PSG's top scorer this season by some distance. But the brazen France international makes no secret of his desire to play for Real, who'll get him on a free once his contract expires in the summer.

And Neymar has seen his season wrecked by an ankle injury suffered in November. The Brazilian has only just returned and may only make the bench for the first leg.

Neymar has been sidelined since November with an ankle injury and has only just returned

The Brazilian with president Al-Khelaifi during a training session ahead of the Real clash

So Pochettino has had little choice but to leave this front three to their own devices, stuffing the midfield with enough grafters to compensate. PSG invariably get away with it in Ligue 1 but the Champions League is a different story.

There was criticism when they could only draw away from home against Club Bruges and RB Leipzig in the group phase though it was honours even with group winners Man City.

But now comes the true test of Pochettino's abilities. Real Madrid are expected to win LaLiga and sit four points ahead of Sevilla at the top.

Both these heavyweights find themselves, therefore, walking a tightrope of European expectation and failure just isn't worth thinking about.