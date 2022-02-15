ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow After He Suffered Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

The Bengals received good news about Joe Burrow's right knee on Tuesday.

The star quarterback suffered a knee injury that won't require surgery according to Ian Rapoport. He'll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn't impact much of his offseason.

It's great news for the Bengals and Burrow. He was in a lot of pain and hit entirely too much during the 2021-22 season. Burrow was sacked 70 times, including the postseason. Seven of those sacks came in Super Bowl LVI.

