Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

The Bengals signed nine players to their offseason roster on Tuesday, including wide receiver Pooka Williams.

They also signed cornerback John Brannon, quarterback Jake Browning, center Lamont Gaillard, safety Trayvon Henderson, running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Thaddeus Moss, defensive end Noah Spence and tight end Scotty Washington.

All nine players ended the season on the Bengals' practice squad.

