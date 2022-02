The re-opening of Australia to fully-vaccinated tourists from February is huge news. At a stroke, one of the single most-important long-haul destinations for British travellers is back on the map again. After a two-year wait, suddenly it is feasible once more to book a big trip, to visit family and friends, to plan a round-the-world itinerary. From gap year students planning a year off, to those looking to blow part of their pension lump sum and British grandparents who may have never seen their Australian grandchildren, it is a huge step forward.

