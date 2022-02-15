Apple seeds third betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers

Apple has released a number of new betas, this includes iOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 for the Mac, watchOS 8,5 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPad. We previously heard about some of the new features...
Yesterday, Apple released the second developer beta of iOS 15.4 with a few changes and refinements. The initial beta included several well-received features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. What iOS 15.4 beta 2 changes and features are brought to the table? Watch our hands-on video for the details.
Apple has been working on making Apple Wallet a more comprehensive app that will include many useful features. Now, a reference to the app being able to store driver's licenses has resurfaced in the second iOS 15.4 developer beta,. reports AppleInsider. iOS 15.4 developer beta 2 shows reference to the...
Following the official announcement of the “Tap to Pay” feature that turns the iPhone into a contactless payment terminal, Apple on Tuesday released iOS 15.4 beta 2 to developers. Unsurprisingly, the latest beta version of Apple’s mobile operating system adds new APIs that enable support for Tap to Pay on iPhone.
Two weeks after releasing the first beta to developers, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.4 beta 2 to developers. The company also has a new beta of iPadOS 15.4 as well as watchOS 8.5. Head below for the full details on these latest releases from Apple. Today’s new release...
Apple on Tuesday released the second beta of iOS 15.4 to developers, which brings even more features and changes to the company’s mobile operating system. Read on to learn what’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2. As we’ve covered over the last week, iOS 15.4 includes a wide...
A week after releasing beta 2 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4, Apple is now seeding the third beta of these operating systems to developers. Today’s build is 19L5425e. It’s important to note that while all developers can already download beta 3 of tvOS 15.4, only selected users can try the beta version of HomePod, which means so many developers can only use the new operating system when it launches.
Tap to Pay on iPhone code was discovered in the iOS 15.4 second developer beta indicating Apple could launch the feature with the next version of its operating system. Apple indicated that the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature would launch in the spring, with Stripe as one of the first adopters. Code in the iOS 15.4 beta shows that the feature may launch with the public release of that update.
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has added a toggle to the Shortcuts app in iOS 15.4 that lets users disable the notifications that run when they trigger a specific Shortcuts automation.
IOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are bound to bring some useful features when they are officially released. Now, AppleInsider reports that the second public beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now released (previously, it was a developer beta only, and now, the public can get to test the new update).
The day to be marked on the calendar is 8 March. According to reports from the always very informed Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, on that date Apple should hold a totally online event in which to present the new iPhone SE 5G and an updated version of the iPad Air with fifth generation connectivity.
Apple is now close to launching iOS 15.4 with its improved FaceID features. After more than two years in the pandemic, rumors have resurfaced that Apple may never use the Touch ID sensor again on its flagship iPhones. When iOS 15.4 comes out in a few weeks, Apple will demonstrate how it could keep focusing on Face ID for a long time.
Apple may be the world’s largest company with a market cap of almost $3 trillion, but its retail workers seem to hardly benefit from all that success, according to the latest reports. As a result, employees at several Apple Stores across the US are secretly working to unionize based on issues surrounding their take-home pay.
One week after releasing the second beta to developers, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.4 beta 3 to developers. The company also has a new beta of iPadOS 15.4 as well as watchOS 8.5. Head below for the full details on these latest releases from Apple. iOS 15.4 beta...
Apple's next iOS update, iOS 15.4, which is still in beta version, seems to be bringing some quality-of-life updates to iOS users, and more features will be coming with it when it gets officially released. 9to5Mac now reports that Apple Podcast is also going to get some update love with iOS 15.4, and you will be able to filter episodes better in the app.
IOS 15.4 is certainly a big update ,as it brings features like Face ID while wearing a mask and Universal Control, but it seems there’s more to come. Following the release of iOS 15.4 beta 3 to developers on Tuesday, some people have noticed that the system now prompts users to review their Emergency SOS settings after the update.
