Museums

Dante Patterson displays work at AAHM

By Leach Julianna
Kentucky Standard
 4 days ago

The faces of Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson, Alicia Keys and many other historical and...

www.kystandard.com

The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
Person
Alicia Keys
Reporter

Greetings from Conshy: Local photographer’s Springsteen work on display

CONSHOHOCKEN — Coll’s Custom Framing & Gallery, 324 Fayette Street in Conshohocken, will present a special exhibition featuring rare and some previously unseen fine art photographs of Bruce Springsteen as well as a collection of rare Springsteen memorabilia and autographed items. The exhibit is free and all items are available to purchase.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

'Working Class Heroes' glove images on display at WallSpace-LNK

"I brake for gloves!” Not a common bumper sticker (or activity). But Lincoln photographer Michael Farrell has more than once driven around the block to collect a foundling glove. Newly fallen from a pickup or flattened like road kill, these gloves pose a mystery. And when photographed with an 8- by 10-inch view camera, these mysteries become art.
LINCOLN, NE
Connecticut Post

Shelton artist displays works at Plumb Library

SHELTON — Bruce Zboray is putting his artistic talent on display at Plumb Memorial Library. Zboray calls himself a self-taught “Sunday painter” who has been creating visionary and inspirational artwork for most of his life. For many years, he said he worked in oils, but more recently has expanded his work to include pen, and ink, and watercolor.
SHELTON, CT
The Sanford Herald

Artist's work on display at Temple Theatre

During the current performance of “A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement” at the Temple Theatre, the Sanford Brush and Palette Club, will showcase the artwork of Louisa Heffelfinger. Sponsored by Adcock & Associates Real Estate, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement” runs Feb. 10th-27. The artwork will be...
SANFORD, NC
NJ.com

Exhibit of naturalistic works on display at Leonard J. Buck Garden

Leonard J. Buck Garden is hosting a free art and photography exhibit featuring naturalistic artwork by local artists. The exhibit will include scenic paintings, photography and drawings that “capture the seasonal beauty of the garden.” Visitors will see “exotic depictions” of lush alpines, woodlands, wildflowers, trees, shrubs, and rock formations. After seeing the exhibit, guests are invited to stroll through the garden.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
The Repository

Fans of vinyl records to gather at Massillon library

MASSILLON – The Massillon Public Library will hold its monthly Vinyl Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the main library auditorium. Join the fun with other people who like vinyl records.  Steve Malich will present on “Early Elvis,” and Don Specht will have music trivia. Bring a selection from your vinyl collection to share, whether it's 33, 45, or 78 rpm. Everyone is welcome to participate or just sit back and listen.  This free program is held every third Monday, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314.  This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fans of vinyl records to gather at Massillon library
MASSILLON, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WCVB

Works by elusive street artist Banksy on display in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — "The Art of Banksy," the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world, is opening in Cambridge. "The Art of Banksy," which opens Thursday, features more than 100 original works from private collectors across the globe and offers a rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Guardian

Bad Boy Chiller Crew: Disrespectful review – a wild commitment to entertain

Up until the past 18 months, Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s music seemed a secondary consideration. The most interesting thing about the Bradford rap trio was their chaotic, hilarious videos, capturing a head-on collision between Jackass and People Just Do Nothing, their entire existence a loving if hopelessly deracinated tribute to hip-hop culture. A typical BBCC song would tether a speeded-up vocal to a rudimentary bassline house beat and subject it to torture by mediocre rapping. At best it sounded like your little brother’s grubby mates squawking about drugs, clothes, cars and girls over a 20-year-old UK garage CD. At worst, pretty much the same.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Artists Display Their Work in Downtown Gallery

Local abstract painter Natalie Dadamio and Wood Sculptor Richard Nolan displayed their latest pieces at the Orazio Salati Art Gallery in Downtown Binghamton. Art appreciators had the opportunity to enjoy a free showing of the artist's work and a meet and greet to hear about their artwork's inspirations and themes.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

London Fashion Week: Barbie Girl fantasies, Eighties punk and sky-high ponytails at Molly Goddard

It’s been five whole seasons since Molly Goddard staged a real-life runway show, which, in fashion years, translates to several decades. Of course, like everyone else, the British designer bore the brunt of the pandemic, which forced London Fashion Week to go entirely online for the better part of 2020 and 2021.For fans of Goddard, this was particularly crushing, given the Londoner’s reputation for high-concept, high-drama shows – previous years have seen her stage tea parties and banquets with martinis for those in the Frow.This season, the 33-year-old stripped things back by hosting a classic catwalk inside the Seymour Leisure...
Outsider.com

Scotty Wray, Longtime Guitarist for Miranda Lambert, Passes Away

Country icon Miranda Lambert’s longtime friend and lead guitarist, Scotty Wray, has died. The two played together for 16 years. The announcement brings me back to a 2005 Keith Urban concert, where a young, shy Lambert was opening in one of her first tour appearances. Before the sun set at the Gorge at George in Washington, Lambert was joined onstage by Wray. Together they stole hearts.
