Floyd Mayweather claims Logan Paul’s payday for fight will ‘take a while’ as YouTuber slams him over ‘missing money’

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has told Logan Paul it will 'take a while' before he receives the remainder of his money for their mega-fight.

The 44-year-old boxing legend competed in an eight-round exhibition against the YouTuber in June of last year.

Logan Paul has claimed Floyd Mayweather has not paid him what he is owed for the mega-money fight last year Credit: Getty

And recently Paul alleged that Mayweather has failed to pay him all the money he is owed for the event.

But the 50-0 five-weight world champion has now responded to those claims by explaining how the finances of the fight work.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, he said: “This comes with the territory.

"To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while.

"Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago.

"They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

Mayweather's comments comes after some strong words from Paul about the ex-boxer.

Responding to an article about Mayweather's wealth last month, Paul tweeted: "Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.

"But no worries @Floydmayweather @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4."

Paul says he 'made a mistake' trusting Mayweather and confirmed that he has opened a lawsuit against him.

He told TMZ Sports: "It's honestly bull****, [Having] people who aren't a professional promotional company controlling where the money goes... we made that mistake.

"But it's Floyd Mayweather, so before we fought him we were kind of willing to do whatever [and] after the fact we're shooting ourselves in the foot because he's a f***ing s***bag."

Paul also sent a warning out to any future opponent of Mayweather, saying: “Now that we know that, and everyone else who fights Floyd should know that, don't let him control the money.”

