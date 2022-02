Arcata Presbyterian Church holds its worship services Sundays at 11 a.m., and throughout the week, its parishioners stay active serving the community. “In the Gospel of Matthew, (Matthew 25: 31-46), the righteous answer Jesus, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink.’ … And the Lord answers, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of the least of these brothers or sisters of mine, even the least of them, you did it to me.’ We strive to be a ‘Matthew 25 Church.’ As such, we seek ways to live out that parable,” said Arcata Presbyterian Church Pastor Dan Link.

ARCATA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO