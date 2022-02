Qualcomm is one of the leading premium smartphone SoC designers. It has also diversified its business into other segments. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) are leading semiconductor companies that investors usually consider as bellwether stocks to monitor closely. But, both companies are positioned at different intersections of the industry value chain. TSMC is undoubtedly the dominant leading-edge foundry with an overall market share well above 50%. In contrast, Qualcomm is a leading smartphone SoC chip designer that has also diversified its revenue into IoT, Automotive, and RF Front-End (RFFE). In addition, both companies are prime beneficiaries of the 5G cycle and the digitization structural megatrend.

