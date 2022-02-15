ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in...

natureworldnews.com

US Farms Placed on Quarantine Due to Increased Cases of Bird Flu

The US Department of Agriculture has discovered an outbreak of bird flu in two more farms a week after the first case was detected. These new cases have placed the industry on high alert. Bird flu Detected in US Farms. For some weeks, wild birds within the east coast have...
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
The Independent

Carnival cruise passenger goes overboard in Gulf of Mexico after alleged hot tub altercation

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal and state agencies say a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. The United States Department of Agriculture says its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a strain...
Panhandle Post

Virus hospitalizations, cases still falling across state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Panhandle Post

KDHE, FDA warn consumers to avoid some powdered infant formulas

TOPEKA – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is investigating complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott’s Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility, according to a media release from the KDHE. Three brands of powdered infant formula were recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination. As a...
Panhandle Post

Surveys hitting hunters’ inboxes soon

Hunters of upland and small game, waterfowl, fall turkey and deer will receive emailed invitations to participate in surveys about their harvest and hunting experiences. These surveys, which the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission uses to estimate harvest, hunter participation and satisfaction — and to inform management decisions — will be emailed over several weeks, beginning Feb. 14. Surveys generally are available to participants for two weeks starting from the initial invitation.
Daily Voice

Guidance On Avoiding Conflicts With Coyotes Issued By NY DEC

With coyote sightings on the rise throughout the region, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued new guidance on how to avoid conflicts between animals and people.For coyotes, February marks the beginning of mating season, which lasts between four and six weeks, pea…
