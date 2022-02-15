US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO