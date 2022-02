Somehow, fashion month is back again. To kick off our coverage for New York Fashion Week, BAZAAR editors are sharing the essentials they rely on for a seamless, yet stylish trip through the fall 2022 collections—both in-person and displayed in the metaverse. (Yes, "phygital" is still happening.) The outerwear, apparel, and accessories ahead are ideal for street style posing or taking in the runways, but they also belong in our wardrobes long after the final shows conclude. A preview: digital fashion director Kerry Pieri is carrying a true forever bag by Hermès, accessories director Amanda Alagem selected a striking yet walkable pair of Jimmy Choo boots, and digital director Nikki Ogunnaike has a rotation of outfit-making coats from Sea and Nili Lotan at the ready.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO