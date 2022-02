In an age such as this, do you still feel that you’re immune to the effects of propaganda? Do you question if social media for the news is truly showing you all of the important details, or keeping you in a bubble? Better question, though: could you handle being on the other side of the looking glass? What would you do if you suddenly had the power to control what gets viewed on the news by millions, especially during chaotic times, and especially when it comes to politics? Would you try to keep things as even and non-biased as possible or manipulate them in a way that benefits you? And most importantly…do you go with the close-up shot of a disastrous apple pie or the reaction of the Gordon Ramsey expy as they curse like a sailor over it? These are the questions NotGames’ FMV “porpaganda simulator” Not For Broadcast poses, and they’re questions that you’ll want to answer.

