At Society, Billy thanks Devon for meeting him and asks about Dominic. Devon hasn’t heard anything yet. Billy recalls when Delia had leukemia before they get to work. Devon looks at Billy’s ideas for the podcast and wonders if he ever sleeps. Billy’s just feeling creative at night. Devon worries he must be exhausted, but Billy jokes about becoming nocturnal. He tells Devon about the night he spoke his feelings into the tape recorder. He’s happy right now and wants to do everything he can to keep it that way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO