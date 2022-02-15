ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford is 2nd QB to win Super Bowl in same year as alma mater winning national title

By Skyler Carlin
If you’re a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Los Angeles Rams, you’re having quite the year in sports already. While Matthew Stafford celebrated the Bulldogs winning the national title, it’s safe to say he’s done more celebrating since the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

With Sunday’s emotional victory, Stafford becomes the second starting quarterback in NFL history to have his alma mater win a national championship the same year he won a Super Bowl.

Back in early January, the Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game by the score of 33-18. Stafford spent three collegiate seasons at Georgia from 2006-2008 before being selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The only other quarterback to achieve this obscure feat is Joe Montana. Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl in 1988, which was the same year that Notre Dame won the national championship in college football.

Ironically enough, Montana also defeated the Bengals in the Super Bowl in 1988. To be mentioned in the same sentence as Montana in any fashion is an impressive achievement, even if it is for a meaningless stat in the grand scheme of things.

Entering the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow could have become the third quarterback in NFL history to win a national title in college and a Super Bowl. The other two quarterbacks were Montana and Joe Namath.

Instead of Burrow joining that elite class, Stafford joined rare air with his inconspicuous achievement on Sunday.

