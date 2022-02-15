PHOTOS: $104 million gift for VCU's new Stravitz-Sanyal Liver Institute

As part of a tandem who desegregated the city’s public schools in 1960, you might call Carol Irene Swann and Gloria Jean Mead the Ruby Bridgeses of Richmond. The 6-year-old Bridges would become a civil rights icon, in part because of the Norman Rockwell painting of her accompanied by U.S. marshals to her previously all-white elementary school in New Orleans. But Swann, 12, and Mead, 13, had begun experiencing racial trauma at Richmond’s Chandler Junior High School two months earlier, on Sept. 6, 1960.
