PHOTOS: $104 million gift for VCU's new Stravitz-Sanyal Liver Institute

A new $104 million gift to Virginia Commonwealth University, the largest donation to the school, will be used to further liver research, officials announced Tuesday. The gift will position the Richmond school as a “global leader” in liver health, VCU leaders said. The money will be used to expand treatment for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases, such as liver cancer and alcohol-related liver illnesses, as well as develop alternatives to transplants.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO