Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Bob Leasure – President and Chief Executive Officer. Greetings. Welcome to Inotiv, Inc's First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kalle Ahl of The Equity Group. Thank you. You may begin.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO