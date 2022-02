It will create a memory they say. That's all fine and good, but, the harm it causes is probably more than you would imagine. We all have seen the damage, although you may have just seen it and never passed thought to it actually being harmful. Maybe you have been the person carving your name into the bark of a tree in the woods, or perhaps even a heart with your loved ones initials next to yours. While yes, that does leave a lasting memory you can then see for years to come, for a tree it is the equivalent of carving initials into your arm.

