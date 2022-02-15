ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Klopp confirms Liverpool skipper Henderson available for Inter Milan

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Henderson is available for Liverpool's clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The midfielder suffered a gash in Sunday's win over Burnley, but he is fit enough for the...

www.tribalfootball.com

