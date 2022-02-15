ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Post Office scandal: Wrongful conviction left woman homeless

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Post Office worker and her daughter were left homeless after flaws in a computer system led to her receiving a criminal record, an inquiry has heard. On the second day of the inquiry into the wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters and mistresses, Lisa Brennan said being found guilty of theft was...

www.bbc.com

Comments

Carlos Hagar
3d ago

Not one bone-headed higher up post official had the thought of, "Hey, why is there a sudden surge in theft by so many post employees?"



Sue Clegg Boswell
4d ago

This is not an incomplete story. Try reading the story. It very learly states she was convicted of theft due to a faulty IT system. This happened to more than 700 people. Maybe take a course in reading comprehension so you can understand the written word



livelaughlove76
4d ago

omg this is devastating and there is more people that got in trouble over an error.



BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
The Guardian

The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not

Some stories feel so unbelievable that every time you think of them again, you have to sit with the basic concept for a few moments just to remind yourself how truly, staggeringly outrageous the whole business is. It’s almost as if your head has to be got round it all over again, every single time you go there. I’m like that with the Post Office scandal, which as of this week is the subject of an active public inquiry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Chicago Tribune

Two men who spent years in prison for murder, say they were tortured into confessing by cops tied to Jon Burge, offered $14 million settlement

Chicago aldermen Monday are set to consider another $14 million taxpayer payout to victims connected to Jon Burge, this time for two men who say detectives with ties to the disgraced late police commander beat them into confessing to a brutal 1989 murder. The proposed settlement for Kevin Bailey and Corey Batchelor comes four years after a Cook County special prosecutor dropped charges against ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

George Floyd news: 911 dispatcher ‘took it upon herself’ to call sergeant because arrest was ‘wrong’

Jurors have reviewed extensive video footage during a second day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.The former officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — face one count each of failing to provide Mr Floyd with medical aid while Derek Chauvin placed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. Mr Lane – as well as members of the Floyd family – are expected to testify over the course of the trial....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Dollar General employee stages robbery at store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two people for the robbery that happened on Jan. 26 at a Dollar General Store in Mobile.  India Coleman, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after officers determined that the two were involved in the robbery. Initially, officers were looking for two men involved in the […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prison officer sentenced for four-month relationship with Lancaster inmate

A prison officer who had a four-month relationship with an inmate has been given a suspended jail sentence. Alisha Fallows, 23, had a relationship with violent offender Damien Baxendale while working at HMP Lancaster Farms. Preston Crown Court heard how Fallows, of Goldsmith Street, Barrow, would ring Baxendale on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY

