ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No Signs of Inflation Relief in Producer Price Report

By Diccon Hyatt
thebalance.com
 4 days ago

It’s not just the stuff you buy from store shelves that’s a lot more expensive now—inflation also hit businesses hard in January and it was worse than economists were expecting. Wholesale prices rose 1% in January,...

www.thebalance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
BUSINESS
NebraskaTV

January inflation report expected to show consumer price index at 40-year high

WASHINGTON (TND) — The January inflation report is slated to be released Thursday. CNBC is now reporting that it's expected to show that the consumer price index hit a 40-year high, reaching 7.2%. Some federal officials say the report, coupled with a "better than expected" January jobs report, could...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bmo Capital Markets
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Markets Eye Producer Price Index This Week

The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Fiscal action in the works as inflation shows no sign of easing

With markets laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine this week, investors seemed to shrug off the latest figures on red-hot inflation. Stocks powered higher yesterday despite a PPI that showed U.S. wholesale prices in January soaring 9.7% from a year ago, more than twice analyst estimates and just short of the largest jump on record seen in May 2021. A slew of more important data is on tap for today, like retail sales, industrial production, the housing market index and FOMC minutes, which could shed further light on how price pressures are impacting the economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC 33/40 News

61% of small business owners raising prices due to inflation, new report shows

WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation remains a crippling obstacle for thousands of small business owners. The latest report is set to come out Thursday. More than half of small business owners say they have been forced to pass along those rising costs, charging customers more due to inflation. “More small...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation gobbles up fresh produce, driving up price of Super Bowl guacamole

In the past year, inflation swerved around grocery stores like a wobbly shopping cart, slamming into the meat department, milk, eggs and even toothpaste. Fresh fruits and vegetables were largely spared. Until recently. The percentage increase in produce prices from November to December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy