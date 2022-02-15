No Signs of Inflation Relief in Producer Price Report
By Diccon Hyatt
thebalance.com
4 days ago
It’s not just the stuff you buy from store shelves that’s a lot more expensive now—inflation also hit businesses hard in January and it was worse than economists were expecting. Wholesale prices rose 1% in January,...
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
Prices paid to U.S. producers jumped in January by more than forecast, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints. The producer price index for final demand increased 9.7% from January of last year and 1% from the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday....
WASHINGTON (TND) — The January inflation report is slated to be released Thursday. CNBC is now reporting that it's expected to show that the consumer price index hit a 40-year high, reaching 7.2%. Some federal officials say the report, coupled with a "better than expected" January jobs report, could...
The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate...
With markets laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine this week, investors seemed to shrug off the latest figures on red-hot inflation. Stocks powered higher yesterday despite a PPI that showed U.S. wholesale prices in January soaring 9.7% from a year ago, more than twice analyst estimates and just short of the largest jump on record seen in May 2021. A slew of more important data is on tap for today, like retail sales, industrial production, the housing market index and FOMC minutes, which could shed further light on how price pressures are impacting the economy.
The Labor Department delivers its monthly index of U.S. wholesale prices Tuesday. The Commerce Department issues its January tally of U.S. retail sales Wednesday. Walmart serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation remains a crippling obstacle for thousands of small business owners. The latest report is set to come out Thursday. More than half of small business owners say they have been forced to pass along those rising costs, charging customers more due to inflation. “More small...
In the past year, inflation swerved around grocery stores like a wobbly shopping cart, slamming into the meat department, milk, eggs and even toothpaste. Fresh fruits and vegetables were largely spared. Until recently. The percentage increase in produce prices from November to December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday accused corporate executives of using inflation as a cover to jack up the cost of meat, vegetables and cleaning products and rake in record profits. "Giant corporations are making record profits by increasing prices, and CEOs are saying the quiet part out loud: they're...
