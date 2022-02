The former Newcastle Falcons coach Steve Black has died aged 64. Black twice served on the Falcons’ coaching team, in a variety of positions, as well as taking roles with Wales, the British and Irish Lions, Newcastle United and Sunderland. During his time with Newcastle’s football team he worked under Kevin Keegan in the club’s successful era in the 1990s, and warm tributes have been paid by those who worked with him.

