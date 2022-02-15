City of Dreams Kit

To me, Fremont will always represent the American Dream and the American nightmare. Often seen as the drive-by city between San Jose and Oakland, Fremont is a reminder of the original sins of white nationalism and American imperialism in all its hubris, violence and absurd contradictions. In 1846, John Frémont was sent by the U.S. War Department on an ambitious expedition to survey California. Like most colonizers before and after him, he took credit for discovering something that already existed. (Isn’t that wild?) The inhabitants of the land, Native Americans, were apparently not part of God’s plan. In order to ensure they’d be erased from the story, Frémont and his men presided over not one but several massacres of Indigenous people along the way to their destiny. None of his men were charged or punished for their crimes.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO