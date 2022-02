This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wells Fargo and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an alleged banking scam. The lawsuit was brought by FGP Law LLC on behalf of CFSystems360, Capital Auto Brokers and other plaintiffs who claim that Wells Fargo has put an unlawful hold on their funds based on an invalid claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00556, Cfsystems360, LLC et al v. Ford et al.

