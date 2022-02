According to a report from Igor's Lab, a second model of the RTX 3050 8GB could launch sometime soon, featuring a new die. This die would be the GA107, Nvidia's smallest Ampere die that power the mobile RTX 3050 laptops. The introduction of another variant would help to bolster Nvidia's RTX 3050 production, as the SKU could arrive under two separate dies. As always, take these results with a grain of salt since this information isn't fully concrete and is subject to change.

