Men & Heart Health

Each February we celebrate American Heart Month, a time when we can reflect on the importance of good cardiovascular habits like healthy eating and exercise, and take some time to consider ways we can improve our overall wellness. For many New Yorkers, it has been challenging to get to the gym or other indoor recreational facilities that may have been restricted due to COVID-19. Heart Month is a great opportunity to begin working back toward the good habits we may have shirked in recent months.

FULTON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO