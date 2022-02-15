Atlantic Woman Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize

(Clive) A southwest Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Amy Mardesen of Atlantic won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1408 E. Seventh St. in Atlantic, and claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.