There is a symbolism to Accession Day falling on a Sunday. Today’s 70th anniversary of the Queen becoming sovereign coincides with the Christian holy day of the week, which is entirely apt for someone who takes their faith seriously. As she has done for nearly all the previous Sundays of her reign, the Queen is likely to be at church.Faith looks set to feature prominently in her Platinum Jubilee. There will be a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s over the Jubilee weekend in early June. This weekend, the Archbishop of Canterbury joined the cardinal, the chief rabbi and leaders...

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO