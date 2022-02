For the first time, women's skating events at the 2022 Olympic Games referred to the participants as just that, rather than "ladies," a term many consider long outdated. According to an announcement made in June by the International Skating Union, this year’s Winter Olympics is the first to refer to figure skaters as “women” rather than “ladies”— a subtle yet significant change that alters the way that figure skaters have qualified and performed for years.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO