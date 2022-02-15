ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow’s Health: exercise in your 70s, maternal heart health & estrogen levels predict CIVID risk

By 7 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a day when you’re 70 to 75 years old can help prevent major heart disease when you’re over 80. That’s the finding of a study of more than 3,000...

