Tomorrow’s Health: exercise in your 70s, maternal heart health & estrogen levels predict CIVID risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of nearly all racial and ethnic groups in the United States. While high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are known as risk factors, other medical conditions can also play a part. The health agency noted that those living with diabetes or obesity have an increased risk of heart disease, as do those with unhealthy diets (this includes excess alcohol use) and sedentary lifestyles. With that being said, there are ways to combat this disease and promote a healthy heart. Ahead, a cardiologist further explains the prevalent causes of heart disease and how to improve your overall heart wellness.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO