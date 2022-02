Gilbert Burns has reacted to upcoming opponent Khamzat Chimaev calling the Brazilian an “easy fight”. Within the context of the welterweight division, there have been few more intriguing fighters to watch in recent years than Gilbert Burns. His rise to prominence at 170 pounds took him all the way to a title shot and while he ultimately fell short against Kamaru Usman, many believe he still has what it takes to challenge for the gold in the future.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO