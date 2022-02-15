ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENR New England Launches Top Design Firm Survey

By Justin Rice
enr.com
 5 days ago

May’s print edition of ENR New England will include the annual rankings of the region’s Top Designer Firms. The deadline...

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

WGME

Maine still tops New England for opioid prescriptions

(BDN) -- Maine health care providers have issued steadily fewer opioid prescriptions for about a decade, yet the state still had the highest opioid prescription rate in New England in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The steady fall shows the progress the...
MAINE STATE
enr.com

Heavyweights Vie on Design-Build Plan for $4.5B Toronto Subway

Teams led by North American Industry giants Aecon, Dragados, and Kiewit/SNC Lavalin are moving into a key phase of competition for the contract to design and build a $4.5-billion Toronto subway addition. Ontario and regional transportation officials have sent requests for proposals for the Scarborough Subway Extension project to the...
POLITICS
enr.com

A Preview of ENR MidAtlantic's Ranking of 2021 Top Project Starts

Each year ENR MidAtlantic’s print issue published in April ranks the largest projects to start construction during the previous year in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The projects listed below look like they will be some of the projects that will make this year’s list,...
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: New England

Bangor Daily News. February 17, 2022. Editorial: Maine has a budget surplus, but many unmet needs remain. One of the most talked about aspects of Gov. Janet Mills’ State of the State last week was the proposal to return half of the state’s expected budget surplus to Maine taxpayers in the form of $500 checks for most.
MAINE STATE
enr.com

Site Intelligence Provider Eyrus Raises $12M, With Autodesk Joining Investors

Eyrus, a cloud-based worksite intelligence platform used primarily by the construction and oil and gas users, recently closed a $12-million Series A funding round. The Washington, D.C.-based startup's funding round was led by Spring Mountain Capital, with San Rafael, Calif.-based, design software giant Autodesk joining as a strategic investor. This move extend a partnership between the two companies that dates back to Eyrus' founding in 2015. Existing investors from Eyrus’ seed round, Motley Fool Ventures and Fuel Venture Capital, participated as well.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
enr.com

Boston Contractor Faces More OSHA Penalties

The head of a Boston-based construction company that lost two workers in a fatal accident at a downtown Boston worksite last year now faces nearly $2 million in total fines after safety violations on a new project. Federal regulators hit Laurence Moloney, operating under the name Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC/Advanced...
BOSTON, MA
enr.com

ENR 2022 MidAtlantic Top Young Professionals

The 20 individuals selected for recognition as ENR MidAtlantic’s Top Young Professionals likely never imagined that their careers would coincide with a protracted international health crisis that would upend nearly every facet of daily life and present new and continually evolving challenges for their fields. Yet this year’s honorees—all...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
enr.com

CURT, CII Joint Conference Details Urgency for Change

From climate change to the industry’s mental health crisis to its need for diversity, equity and inclusion, the urgency for industry change was a dominant theme of a joint conference of the Construction Users Roundtable and the Construction Industry Institute Feb. 7-9 in Orlando. The importance of technology, asset...
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

Mass Timber Aerospace Project Uses Innovative Truss System

While having lunch with his executive director at the Four Points hotel in British Columbia’s Kelowna International Airport, KF Aerospace founder Barry Lapointe pulled out a red pen, asked the waitress for a piece of paper and began drawing a building shaped like an aircraft. This was in May...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
enr.com

ENR MidAtlantic People: February 2022

Philadelphia-based structural engineering firm Keast & Hood has made a transition to its third generation of ownership. On Jan. 1, Keast & Hood veterans Denise Richards and John Davis assumed full ownership of the firm. Richards is the majority shareholder. Former owners Frederick Baumert, Constantine Doukakis and Thomas Normile remain involved with the management transition and transfer of institutional knowledge.
BUSINESS
enr.com

ENR Editorial Welcomes New Leadership

Succession planning—knowing your best candidates for promotion in leading positions—is critical to the success of every enterprise. The secret to successful succession plans is having a strong bench of talent—staff members who know the business, continue to develop their expertise and contribute new thinking and ideas. When the time comes, you have team members you are confident can assume more responsibility and who will work to maintain the quality and take the business to even higher levels.
ECONOMY
enr.com

Giants Duke Energy, Georgia Power Go Big On Renewable Power

Two Southern utilities will close nearly 20 GW of coal-fired capacity by 2035 with plans to make huge investments in renewable-energy projects to replace the power shortfall. Duke Energy will close 11 coal-fired plants 13 years earlier than previously announced and has budgeted $63 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years, with 80%, about $52 billion, “toward our clean-energy transition,” Chairman and CEO Lynn Good told analysts in a Feb. 10 quarterly results call. “We’re executing the largest planned coal-fleet retirement in our industry, targeting energy from coal to represent less than 5% by 2030 and a full exit by 2035,” she said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Break
Politics
enr.com

Army Corps Uses ArcGIS Story Maps for COVID-Era Public Outreach

Two years ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District was already using Story Maps to communicate the scope of its $4-billion Coastal Storm Risk Management efforts in Port Arthur, Freeport and Orange County, Texas. The CSRM Program is intended to reduce the risk of storm surge impacts along the Texas coast. The effort includes flood risk reduction, coastal storm risk reduction, floodwalls, levees and gates. ArcGIS Story Maps stitch together maps, illustrations, narrative text and other multimedia content into a web-based, interactive layout.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
enr.com

La. Court Rejects Biden Carbon Emissions Cost Measure in Permits, Regs

A federal district court judge in Lake Charles, La. has barred the Biden administration from using a hefty increase in the value of the “social cost” of carbon emissions when taking actions such as granting facility permits and setting new regulations. Agencies are still required to consider the climate impacts of their regulations, however.
LOUISIANA STATE
enr.com

California & Northwest People: February 2022

California Rail Builders LLC, a joint venture led by Ferrovial Construction, appointed Miguel Mora as its chief executive officer. Mora, an aeronautical engineer, joined California Rail Builders in 2018 as contract manager, bringing 18 years of experience managing singular complex construction projects. In addition to his work in the U.S., Mora has led multidisciplinary project teams in the Middle East and Europe. California Rail Builders was selected by the California High Speed Rail Authority to design and build the CP4 package of the first high-speed rail system in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
enr.com

‘Tough, But Fair’ Founder Builds Trust

In September 2014, Rand Construction Corp. was nearly a decade into its succession plan when tragedy struck. Jon Couch, the company’s 46-year-old president who was selected by founder Linda Rabbitt to lead the next generation at Rand, died in a plane crash in southern Virginia. Mixed with a deep...
enr.com

ASCE Report Calls for Sweeping Changes to Texas Grid Infrastructure

A just released detailed analysis of the catastrophic 2021Texas winter storm finds systemic flaws in the state's electric sector contributed to a "cascade of failures" that overwhelmed its power grid and left millions freezing in the dark. This 124-page report, released Feb. 16 by the Texas Section of American Society...
TEXAS STATE
enr.com

D.C. Megaproject Wraps Around Two Rail Tunnels

When Phase 1 of The Wharf opened in October 2017, the massive mixed-use development instantly offered a nearly 2-million-sq-ft addition to Washington, D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront area. Delivered all at once, it created the basis of a new neighborhood, featuring a broad mix of buildings surrounded by public spaces with access to the Washington Channel. For developer Hoffman and its design and construction partners, the project also provided valuable insight into how it would approach the development’s 1.2-million-sq-ft Phase 2. “We learned a lot, and our team did a great job of keeping track of lessons learned—from major change orders to soil conditions,” says Maria Thompson, executive vice president of development and construction at Hoffman. “We ended up with a 25-page Excel spreadsheet that we used extensively in the planning and design of Phase 2.”
WASHINGTON, DC
enr.com

Longtime Engineer, Academic Known as Problem Solver

When John Schaufelberger joined the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1960s and began working on construction projects around the world, he wasn’t just building cities and tunnels and levees. He was constructing a future he didn’t know about yet. Schaufelberger’s 30-year military career taught him the value...
enr.com

Viewpoint: Small Projects, Big Results

Expansion of Manhattan’s Second Ave. subway, forward momentum to build a new Hudson River rail tunnel, added electric buses for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a Metro-North Railroad link to Penn Station and a reimagined Kennedy Airport all are worthy recipients of close to $30 billion that New York state stands to receive from the now-enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The projects have the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of individuals every day—commuters, residents and visitors—while generating jobs and positive economic results for years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

