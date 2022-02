Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stay the night in jail? Seriously, there is a Kentucky Bed & Breakfast that gives you the opportunity. I'm not sure anyone wakes up and says "You know I think I'd like to stay the night in jail." However, there's a bed and breakfast in Kentucky that offers a super cool experience with an overnight stay in a real jail cell on the actual bunks. I guess if you have this on your bucket list it would be something to do but I'm not sure I could sleep like that LOL.

