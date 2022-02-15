ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles, Texans DB Jonathan Owens engaged

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has her forever Valentine. The gymnast announced her Valentine's Day engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on Tuesday. "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE," she posted to Twitter,...

