The Nike Air Max 2021 might be on its last handful of releases, but it’s taking the opportunity to help the brand expand its “Have A Good Game” collection. Presumably exclusive to women, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in “White,” “Iron Grey” and “Sail” base that sets the stage for a medley of much more eye-catching, gamer-appreciated hues. RBG keyboard-reminiscent accents land on the profile swooshes, medial mid-foot, tongue and layer between the upper and midsole. A jade-like green animates the plump Air Max unit underfoot, with some of its bold flair peeking through the semi-translucent tread underneath it.

